Biloxi man hits $637K jackpot at Palace Casino

A Biloxi man won big Saturday at the Palace Casino Resort. While playing an Elton John penny progressive slot machine, the unnamed man hit a jackpot of $637,957.

“Winning is fun at the palace,” the guest said.

“It’s exciting to see one of our loyal, local guests win a life changing progressive jackpot,” said the casino’s General Manager, Keith Crosby.

The Palace has paid out more than $9.5 million in progressive jackpots over the past two and a half years.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.