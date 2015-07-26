Keesler's main road closing for construction

The main road at Keesler Air Force Base will be closed for construction starting Monday. The closure along Larcher Boulevard is expected to last through Friday.

Storm drain piping and structures along C Street and Larcher Blvd. are being installed this week. Base officials report detour routes for northbound and southbound lanes will be identified by road signs.



The contractor will need to keep one southbound lane and one northbound lane of Larcher closed for a longer period of time, possibly through August 7, to complete additional work in those areas.



Base leaders ask that you allow for more time if traveling between the White Avenue gate and the Keesler Medical Center due to the detour. Arrangements have been made for pedestrian traffic.



If you have any questions, please contact the 81st Training Wing Public Affairs Office at 228-377-2783 or email 81trw.pa@us.af.mil.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.