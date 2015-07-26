Johnson pitches gem for Shuckers in win over Blue Wahoos - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Johnson pitches gem for Shuckers in win over Blue Wahoos

Hobbs Johnson tied a season-high with eight strikeouts in the Biloxi Shuckers' 4-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Saturday night.

Johnson has surrendered just one earned run in his last 12 innings, pitching seven innings Saturday and allowing just one hit.

His lone mistake was in the first inning when Jesse Winker connected on his seventh home run of the season. The solo homer temporarily gave the Blue Wahoos a 1-0 lead.

Biloxi (13-15, 56-40) responded in the top of the second inning when Taylor Green hit a two-run double. Green had two of the Shuckers' nine hits in the game.

Nick Ramirez's sacrifice fly in the sixth inning extended Biloxi's lead to 3-1.

Pensacola (17-12, 42-55) made it a one-run game again in the eighth on Bryson Smith's RBI double with two outs, but couldn't bring home the tying run.

The Shuckers refurbished the two-run advantage in the ninth. Green scored his team's fourth run after Parker Berberet placed a bunt down the third base line.

Jacob Barnes was credited with a hold for Biloxi, striking out two and allowing a run. 

Yhonathan Barrios, who was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier in the week, made his Shuckers debut and earned the save.

Victor Roache had three hits in three at bats for Biloxi. It's the third game in the series with Pensacola that Roache has registered a multi-hit game.

The two teams have split the first four games of the five-game series. 

Jorge Lopez (8-4, 2.70 ERA) will take the mound for the Shuckers on Sunday against Pensacola's Barrett Astin (2-1, 3.45 ERA). First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.

