Coast resident encourages MLB to recognize ADA on its 25th anniv - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coast resident encourages MLB to recognize ADA on its 25th anniversary

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Despite weighing just 65 pounds, Mississippi gulf coast resident and strength coach Greg Smith is doing all he can to bring certain baseball fans closer to the game.

Smith, who has muscular dystrophy and uses a power wheelchair, sent a request to Major League Baseball asking the league to include Americans with disabilities in TV broadcasts more often.

"I have been watching baseball on TV my whole life and I have never seen one shot of a fan with a discernible disability," said Smith, who lives in Ocean Springs. "I'm not looking at the baseball game saying they better show someone with a disability, not at all. 

"In the back of my mind, I notice that. It's not a big deal, it doesn't ruin my day or anything but it's an opportunity for television to step up and do something that can lead to the discussion that we need to have."

The Arizona Diamondbacks were one of the first teams to contact Smith about participating in this cause. Every MLB team will include mentions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and candid shots of fans with disabilities.

Sunday will be the 25th anniversary since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law by President George H. W. Bush July 26, 1990.

Smith created a Facebook fan page called "ADAFanCam" on June 3 and has received tremendous support since then. His main purpose is to make sure fans with disabilities are included in the games, but not singled out only because of their current conditions.

"Immediately I got photographs of fans with disabilities at the ballgames," Smith said. "That motivated everyone. The Diamondbacks were the first team to come on board and say, 'Yeah, this is a good idea. Let's do it.'"

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly