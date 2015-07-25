Coast resident encourages MLB to recognize ADA on its 25th anniversary

Despite weighing just 65 pounds, Mississippi gulf coast resident and strength coach Greg Smith is doing all he can to bring certain baseball fans closer to the game.

Smith, who has muscular dystrophy and uses a power wheelchair, sent a request to Major League Baseball asking the league to include Americans with disabilities in TV broadcasts more often.

"I have been watching baseball on TV my whole life and I have never seen one shot of a fan with a discernible disability," said Smith, who lives in Ocean Springs. "I'm not looking at the baseball game saying they better show someone with a disability, not at all.

"In the back of my mind, I notice that. It's not a big deal, it doesn't ruin my day or anything but it's an opportunity for television to step up and do something that can lead to the discussion that we need to have."

The Arizona Diamondbacks were one of the first teams to contact Smith about participating in this cause. Every MLB team will include mentions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and candid shots of fans with disabilities.

Sunday will be the 25th anniversary since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law by President George H. W. Bush July 26, 1990.

Smith created a Facebook fan page called "ADAFanCam" on June 3 and has received tremendous support since then. His main purpose is to make sure fans with disabilities are included in the games, but not singled out only because of their current conditions.

"Immediately I got photographs of fans with disabilities at the ballgames," Smith said. "That motivated everyone. The Diamondbacks were the first team to come on board and say, 'Yeah, this is a good idea. Let's do it.'"

