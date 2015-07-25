Sheriff: Woman kidnapped, beaten by 6 people with ties to Simon City Royals

A Jackson County woman is in the hospital, recovering from a savage beating by six people with ties to the Simon City Royals street gang, according to Sheriff Mike Ezell.

Ezell said the 30-year-old victim was kidnapped in St. Martin around 6 a.m. Friday. She was later found in the 9300 block of Travis Avenue around noon.

Ezell said the woman was held against her will and beaten for several hours.

Ezell said Nathaniel Trent Estringer, 23, Shana Sumako Cox, 39, Jeremy Alan Widel, 27, Christopher Michael Gray, 28, Sherry Lynn Emile, 44, and Dillon Scott Odom, 19, were all arrested and charged with kidnapping. He said more charges could follow.

If convicted of kidnapping, each person faces up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Sheriff’s department spokeswoman Cherie Ward said the woman is expected to make a full recovery.

