Bid to play with Brett Favre in softball game supporting Special Olympics

Would you like to play in a softball game alongside football great and South Mississippi native Brett Favre, all while supporting a good cause? Now is your chance. All you have to do is shell out some cash.

You can bid on an Ultimate Fan Experience to play with Favre and other athletes in the annual Hit a Home Run for Special Olympics charity softball game.

The highest bid right now sits at $1,000. The bidding will be open until 4:54 p.m. Sunday. You can place your bid here: http://ebay.to/1Dlohls.

Favre’s Hometown Heroes team will face off against Gov. Phil Bryant’s Braves at Trustmark Park in Pearl on Aug. 21. Notable athletes, celebrities and media members will play alongside Special Olympics athletes.

“We want to bring together our state’s hard-hitting talent to make this unified event mean even more to our athletes, and to draw in people who may not usually attend a Special Olympics event,” said Tony Bahou, President and CEO of Special Olympics Mississippi. “Sports fans can be part of the unified experience as our athletes take the field alongside their heroes.”

Favre developed a passion for helping the Special Olympics as a child when his mother taught special education.

“My mom was a special education teacher, so Deanna and I both grew up with her students being an integral part of our lives,” said Favre. “Since the inception of our Favre 4 Hope Foundation, we knew we wanted to support Special Olympics with our time and resources. So far, our foundation has donated $500,000 to Special Olympics in Mississippi and Wisconsin. We are looking forward to playing in the game with the athletes.”

You can purchase tickets for the game for $15 for premium seating or $10 for baseline seating here: http://www.specialolympicsms.org/homerun. Each ticket includes admission to the Mississippi Braves game later that night.

