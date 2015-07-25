Pascagoula police searching for bank robbery suspect - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

breaking

Pascagoula police searching for bank robbery suspect

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Photo source: Pascagoula Police Department) (Photo source: Pascagoula Police Department)
(Photo source: Kenny Jordan) (Photo source: Kenny Jordan)
(Photo source: Pascagoula Police Department) (Photo source: Pascagoula Police Department)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Police are investigating a Saturday morning bank robbery at the Hancock Bank on Highway 90, according to Pascagoula Police Department Capt. Shannon Massey.

Massey said officers are still searching for the suspect, described as a white male standing 6 feet tall with brown hair. Massey said the man was wearing dark shorts and a dark colored baseball cap as he left the building.

Massey said the Jackson County Sheriff's Department is assisting in the search with a helicopter and K9 units.

We will keep you updated on this developing story as more information becomes available on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly