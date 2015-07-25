Pascagoula police searching for bank robbery suspect

Police are investigating a Saturday morning bank robbery at the Hancock Bank on Highway 90, according to Pascagoula Police Department Capt. Shannon Massey.

Massey said officers are still searching for the suspect, described as a white male standing 6 feet tall with brown hair. Massey said the man was wearing dark shorts and a dark colored baseball cap as he left the building.

Massey said the Jackson County Sheriff's Department is assisting in the search with a helicopter and K9 units.

We will keep you updated on this developing story as more information becomes available on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

