Absentee voting now available

Primary Election Day is less than two weeks away, Tuesday, August 4th. If you know you will be unable to vote on August 4th, you may vote NOW via absentee ballot.



Absentee ballots may be obtained from the Circuit Clerk's office in the county of your residence. Once completed, they must be submitted to the Circuit Clerk's office either in-person or by mail.



In addition to normal work hours, Circuit Clerks' offices will be open today from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. to distribute and receive absentee ballots.



Next Saturday, August 1, at 12:00 p.m. is the deadline to submit an absentee ballot in-person. Absentee ballots that are mailed must be received by the Circuit Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3.



Make sure your voice is heard this Primary Election Day!