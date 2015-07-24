USM's football program has a different feeling heading into 2015 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

USM's football program has a different feeling heading into 2015 season

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

At the Gulf Coast Beach Bash, all the focus was on the football team as they prepare to open up the 2015 season -- September 5 at home against Mississippi State.

The Golden Eagles players visited the Boys and Girls Clubs in Gulfport and Pass Christian before Friday's event at the USM Gulf Park campus.

Longtime Southern Miss broadcaster John Cox emceed and introduced some of the players to the crowd. Those fans have seen their team struggle over the last three years -- four wins in the past three seasons to be exact.

However, the players had a different attitude among them at the 2015 Beach Bash. In prior years, they seemed anxious to speak with their fans. This year, they were confident.

"It's a great feeling being from the coast because that's where I'm from and we're getting support from different fans," junior offensive lineman and Harrison Central graduate Brandon Farmer said. "It's just a chance to give back to the fans that support us in the good times and the hard times."

Those hard times including an 0-12 mark during the 2012 season, 1-11 in 2013 and 3-9 one season ago. Despite the number of losses recently, a bowl game is believed to be a real possibility if you ask the players.

"We've been working extremely hard with coach Zac Woodfin and the strength staff," senior linebacker and Gulfport grad David Bertucci said. "They've trained us to be more athletic, bigger, stronger and faster. I just can't wait for y'all to see us play. It's going to be pretty much a totally different team out there."

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly