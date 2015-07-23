Shuckers lose to Blue Wahoos when tying run thrown out at the plate

Victor Roache and Michael Reed both recorded multi-hit efforts for a second straight night, but the Biloxi Shuckers lost 2-1 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Thursday night.

The Shuckers (11-15, 54-40) trailed 2-0 after five innings before Reed's RBI double in the sixth inning cut the deficit in half.

After a two-out walk in the ninth inning allowed Roache to have his fourth at-bat of the game, he proceeded to bash his second double of the game into the left-center field gap. Pinch runner Brent Suter attempted to score from first base, but was thrown out at home plate to end the game.

Pensacola (17-10, 42-53) received a tremendous pitching effort from Daniel Wright. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound righty tossed eight innings and allowed just one earned run on four hits while striking out five. He earned his seventh win of the season compared to seven loss.

Biloxi's Brooks Hall took the loss, pitching five innings and allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out five.

All five of the Shuckers' hits were doubles. The Blue Wahoos had seven hits, and only one of those wasn't a single -- a triple in the fifth inning by Bryson Smith.

The Blue Wahoos have won 11 straight home games and will look to hand the Shuckers their third straight loss Friday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

