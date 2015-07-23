Final defendant in Moss Point gun burglary sentenced

The last suspect in a Moss Point gun burglary case will spend the next eight months on house arrest. Thursday afternoon, a judge sentenced Kenneth Knox to 100 days time already served, one year of supervised release and eight months of house arrest for his role in the burglary.

Knox, along with five other defendants, stole guns and several other items from a licensed gun dealer's Moss Point home. During the investigation, one ATF agent testified that 49 guns were stolen from the home. At last check, more than 20 weapons were still missing.

