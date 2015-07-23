Coroner: Wiggins man killed in "freak accident"

A Wiggins man was killed in a two vehicle accident on City Bridge Road in the Big Level community late Wednesday morning. Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry is calling the wreck a “freak accident.”

Flurry said a truck driven by Vincent D. Anderson, 49, hit a Honda Accord that was trying to turn onto City Bridge Road from the right shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The impact sent Anderson’s truck careening off the roadway and into a telephone pole. Flurry said Anderson’s truck continued on for more than 400 feet before it finally came to rest.

Flurry said Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. Anderson’s wife and the driver of the car were treated at Stone County Hospital and later released. Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins is in charge of Anderson’s arrangements.

The accident is still under investigation by the Stone County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.