Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen law enforcement guns

A traffic stop in Moss Point resulted in a drug arrest as well as the recovery of two firearms that had been reported stolen from different law enforcement agencies.

According to Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung, an officer stopped a green Honda Accord on Jefferson Street for speeding around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. During that stop, officers found two different types of narcotics and the two guns.

Investigators said the Glock 45 belonged to the Moss Point Police Department and had been missing for weeks. The other law enforcement agency's weapon was a 38 revolver.

Police are relieved to get the guns off the streets and out of the wrong hands.

"It was a great job. It just shows that Moss Point Police Department is being proactive in our due diligence to keep the citizens safe," said Commander of Operations Stacey Deans. "To take the guns off the street is a positive. We are currently investigating crimes now that possibly could be linked to these weapons."

The driver, Bennie Walley, 34, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of weapon by a felon and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. He also faces multiple traffic charges.

Walley was being held at the Jackson County Detention Center without bond.

