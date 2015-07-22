Wahoos walk 10 times in win over Shuckers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Wahoos walk 10 times in win over Shuckers

UNDATED (WLOX) -

The pitching staff for the Biloxi Shuckers may have only given up six hits, but 10 walks were a detriment in a 6-4 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Wednesday night.

Biloxi starting pitcher Johnny Hellweg's first pitch in the bottom of the first inning was hit for a home run by Pensacola leadoff hitter Bryson Smith.

After that, Hellweg surrendered four more runs (two unearned) and walked four. He was handed his third loss in four starts since being promoted to Biloxi.

Shuckers outfielder Victor Roache went 2-for-4 at the plate, including an RBI double in the second inning and a two-run home run in the fourth. His homer was his fourth at the Double-A level.

Michael Reed reached base four times for Biloxi (11-14, 54-39) and also had two runs scored.

The Blue Wahoos (16-10, 41-53) were led at the plate by Smith and Ryan Wright, who had two doubles and two RBIs.

Game two between Biloxi and Pensacola is set for Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

