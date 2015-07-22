Two local HS track & field athletes to compete at nationals in Jacksonville

Aneisha Bell and Chris Hudnall, Jr. did so well in Murfreesboro, Tennessee last week that they have each earned a spot at the National Junior Olympics in Jacksonville, Florida.

Bell finished in fourth place in the shot put in the finals that included more than 20 of the best athletes in the sport. Prior to that showing, she surpassed her personal goals that included becoming a 6A state champion as a junior at Biloxi High School.

"I broke my school record, I broke my own record twice in one track meet and I got fifth in discus," Bell said. "I got pretty psyched but I can't let that one track meet get my big head up."

Hudnall, who will soon be a freshman at D'Iberville High School, just recently turned 15 years old, but had already been running with the 15 and 16 year olds. It won't be his first national event either since he competed in the same event two years ago.

"I started doing hurdles my sixth grade year," Hudnall said. "My coach Rico [Griffin] actually taught me how to do hurdles. That's how I got so good at them and become so successful like I am now."

Hudnall recently won events at West Harrison High School and in Murfreesboro to notch a spot at nationals. He'll compete in the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles.

The National Junior Olympics will take place July 27-August 1.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.