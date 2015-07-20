Shuckers shut out by BayBears in series opener

Blayne Weller had his best start in a Mobile BayBears uniform, pitching 5.1 innings and striking out six in a 3-0 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Monday night.

Weller made just his third start at the Double-A level, entering Monday's contest with a 10.61 earned run average after two starts.

Mobile first baseman Rudy Flores opened the scoring in the second inning with his ninth home run of the season. The solo homer off Biloxi starting pitcher Jorge Lopez preceded an RBI single by Kevin Medrano.

Possessing a 2-0 lead after two innings, the BayBears extended the lead to three runs in the third when Gabriel Guerrero crushed his sixth home run of the season to left field.

Lopez recorded his eighth quality start in the last nine tries but suffered just his fourth loss in 12 decisions for the Shuckers. He pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out six.

The BayBears (14-9, 48-44) extended the lead to 4-0 with an RBI single by Socrates Brito in the seventh inning. He was thrown out at second base trying to extend his base hit into a double.

Biloxi (10-13, 53-38) has lost three straight games and is still winless this season in 26 tries when trailing after eight innings.

