Devin Booker nets 31 points in NBA Summer League semis win

Devin Booker nets 31 points in NBA Summer League semis win

Moss Point's Devin Booker has already impressed the Phoenix Suns management and their fans, but he played his best basketball in the NBA Summer League Sunday night.

Booker led the Suns with 31 points in a 93-87 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the Summer League semifinals. The former Kentucky Wildcat converted 10-of-17 shots from the floor, including 5-of-9 from deep. He also pulled down nine rebounds and was 6-of-7 from the free throw line.

Phoenix is now 5-1 in their Las Vegas games and will face the San Antonio Spurs in the final Monday at 8 p.m. The game will be televised live on NBATV.

