Voters can meet Harrison Co. School District Superintendent candidates at forum

Harrison County residents will have an opportunity to meet and learn more about their school district superintendent candidates Tuesday evening.

The Gulfport Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Coast Young Professionals to host the forum, which will be held at the Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road. A meet and greet with the candidates will start at 5:30 p.m. and the forum will start at 6 p.m., followed by a question and answer session.

Chamber officials say the forum will give the candidates a chance to explain their platforms to voters.

Candidates Heather Hefley Blenden, Averie Bush, Roy Gill and Dr. Stephanie Newell are scheduled to attend.

