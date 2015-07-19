Roadwork near LA/MS line ties up I-10 traffic

If you plan on driving into Louisiana via Interstate 10 today, you may want to plan to take another route. Roadwork is tying up traffic in both directions near the Louisiana/Mississippi state line.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Don Bass said the work has been going on all weekend.

You can keep up with real-time traffic conditions wherever you are by checking out the Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras here: http://shout.lt/5TbR

