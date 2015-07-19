$200,000 grant brings robotics program to Moss Point students

A $200,000 grant, funded by the Mississippi Department of Education, will soon put engineering technology into the hands of Moss Point students.

The money will be used to kick start and engineering and robotics program at the Moss Point Career and Technical Education Center. It will also allow students to participate in robotics competitions.

"A lot of our students tend to be kinesthetic learners, and engineering provides the students with the appropriate level of rigor while providing the teacher the opportunity to facilitate and incorporate problem solving skills into the lesson," said CTE Director Dr. Durand Payton. "The awarding of the grant has perfect timing. With the partnership between Mississippi State University and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, this grant will allow our students to become familiar with engineering while attending Moss Point High School and continue their education at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and gain their engineering degree from Mississippi State University while staying on the Mississippi Gulf Coast."

Payton said the program will be implemented during the coming school year. He said this is a great opportunity to broaden the horizons of Moss Point students.

"They'll be working with the types of robotics used by companies known for manufacturing, such as those used in Canton’s Toyota car assembly plant,” explained Payton. “I know this grant will only serve to enhance our programs and expose our students to even greater possibilities.”

Payton said the program will serve as a pre-engineering curriculum with an emphasis on mechanical engineering.

