Shuckers lose to Lookouts despite Wagner's quality start

Tyler Wagner earned his 11th quality start in 16 tries, but the Biloxi Shuckers lost to the Chattanooga Lookouts 5-3 Saturday night.

Chattanooga designated hitter Max Kepler opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI double that brought home Niko Goodrum.

The Shuckers (10-12, 53-37) responded with a two-run double by Michael Reed in the third inning. The hit allowed Nathan Orf and Tyrone Taylor to score and also extended Reed's hitting streak to five games.

The Lookouts (7-14, 50-39) regained the lead in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Adam Walker II and a sacrifice fly by Stuart Turner. Both runs were unearned because of a throwing error by Orf earlier in the inning.

Kennys Vargas was responsible for Chattanooga's final two runs of the game. The switch-hitting first baseman homered from the left side of the plate in the sixth inning before hitting another home run in the ninth inning from the right side.

Biloxi's third and final run of the contest came in the bottom of the ninth when Orlando Arcia grounded into a fielder's choice which resulted in Parker Berberet scoring from third base.

Wagner took the loss on the mound after striking out nine batters in six innings. He gave up four runs total but only two were earned.

With the win, Chattanooga hands Biloxi its second series loss in the last three tries after winning nine consecutive sets. The two teams will play the fifth and final game of their series Sunday at 5:10 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.