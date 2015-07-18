Seaway Rd. reopens ahead of schedule

The $3 million drainage improvement project that was supposed to shut down Seaway Road for at least 10 days wrapped up ahead of schedule Saturday.

The project that began last Saturday only took seven days to complete, according to Todd Jordan, project engineer with the Smith Seckman Reid Engineering Firm

This phase of the project is getting the heavily traveled road ready for even more improvements. The west side of Seaway Road will eventually be expanded from two to four lanes.

Jordan said road crews worked from daylight to dark to finish the project as quickly as possible.

