VIRAL VIDEO: 3 Doors Down front man kicks out fan for shoving woman

It’s the viral video that has everyone in Jackson County beaming with pride. Doing what’s right means more than the music for 3 Doors Down lead singer Brad Arnold.

The band was playing a gig in Broomfield, CO, Tuesday night when the front man witnessed a man in the crowd shoving a woman.

“Hey, homie. You don’t hit a woman.”

With those words, Arnold brought the concert to an abrupt halt and asked security to escort the man out of the building. That request was met with thunderous applause from the audience.

The entire incident was caught on video. In two days, the video has garnered more than 30,000 views on YouTube.

Guitarist Chris Henderson posted a link to the video on his Twitter account with a comment showing his pride for the band, which was formed in Escatawpa in 1996.

“Brad telling someone to not hit a woman! Just another reason I'm proud to be in this band!!” said Henderson in the tweet.

After the unruly fan was thrown out, the band continued with the concert and its summer tour. The band is scheduled to play this Sunday at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square in New Orleans.

Mobile users can watch the video here: http://shout.lt/7Xmj

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.