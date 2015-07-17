Damaged equipment leaves hundreds in the dark - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Damaged equipment leaves hundreds in the dark

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

More than 900 Mississippi Power customers are without power this morning. Bill Snyder with Mississippi Power confirms damaged insulators in some equipment near the Coast Coliseum caused the outage around 2:30a.m. He said the equipment was damaged during the last lightning storm.

Crews are working to restore power quickly.

Snyder said power is expected to be restored by 4:00a.m.

