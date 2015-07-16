Shuckers pitching staff shuts out Lookouts - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers pitching staff shuts out Lookouts

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A three-run fourth inning was all the Biloxi Shuckers needed in a 3-0 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts Thursday night.

Wily Peralta, who was making a rehab start for Biloxi while he recovers from a strained oblique, gave up no runs on two hits while striking out three in 3 2/3 innings of work.

Four other pitchers combined to shut out Chattanooga. Winning pitcher Derek Eitel relieved Peralta in the fourth inning and proceeded to retire all four batters he faced.

Biloxi (10-10, 53-35) scored its first run of the game when Victor Roache forced a bases-loaded walk.

Brandon Macias was the next batter and reached first base after Chattanooga third baseman Niko Goodrum made a fielding error to allow a run to score and keep the inning alive.

Parker Berberet then registered the Shuckers' second RBI walk of the inning before Nick Shaw struck out looking to end the rally.

Both Chattanooga and Biloxi combined for eight hits, with each team recording four. The Lookouts (5-14, 48-39) left 11 men on base compared to 15 for the Shuckers.

Game three of their five-game series is set for Friday at 7:10 p.m.

