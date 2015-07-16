Shuckers outhit Lookouts but lose in extra innings

Josh Fellhauer, Nick Ramirez and Orlando Arcia all homered for the Biloxi Shuckers in a 6-5 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts Wednesday night.

Fellhauer came through with his second home run of the season -- a two-run homer to left field -- in the bottom of the first inning after Nathan Orf led things off with a single.

Ramirez, who was one of six Shuckers hitters with two-hit performances, followed a few moments later with a home run the opposite way as well. His team-leading 13th homer of the season put Biloxi ahead 3-0.

The Shuckers outhit the Lookouts 15-8, but two errors in the third inning resulted in half of Chattanooga's offense. After Stephen Wickens hit an RBI double to put the Lookouts in the scoring column, Shannon Wilkerson scored after Shuckers third baseman Taylor Green's attempted force out at home plate resulted in a throwing error.

With the bases still loaded and two outs, Marcus Knecht tied the game with an RBI single, but the inning ended when Travis Harrison was thrown out at the plate by Fellhauer.

In the seventh inning, Chattanooga second baseman Levi Michael's fourth home run of the season catapulted his team to a temporary 4-3 lead.

Arcia responded in the bottom of the seventh with his fifth homer to tie the game. Arcia raised his average to .315 after his 2-for-5 performance.

The two teams traded runs yet again in the following inning. Adam Walker II hit a sacrifice fly before the Shuckers' Tyrone Taylor followed with an RBI single.

The game eventually went to extra innings where a passed ball in the top of the 11th resulted in the only run scored by Chattanooga (5-13, 48-38).

Shuckers starting pitcher Hobbs Johnson pitched five innings, allowed four hits, four walks and three unearned runs.

Damien Magnifico took the tough-luck loss, pitching two innings and recording two strikeouts. He was credited with an unearned run because of the passed ball by Shuckers catcher Adam Weisenburger in the 11th.

Taylor, Victor Roache, Taylor Green and Michael Reed also had two hits for Biloxi (9-10, 52-35). Reed was responsible for both of Biloxi's doubles.

The Shuckers and Lookouts play game two of their five-game series Thursday night. Wily Peralta is currently on a rehab assignment for the Milwaukee Brewers and is expected to start for Biloxi. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.