Andrew Wilson

Andrew was born in Newark, DE, but was raised in Brandon, MS. He earned his Bachelor's of Science degree in Professional Meteorology with a Broadcast Emphasis from Mississippi State University in December 2013.



He interned at WLOX in the summer of 2013 with former Chief Meteorologist Mike Reader and current Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan. He then landed a job in Jonesboro, AR at KAIT after graduating from MSU. He worked as a weekend meteorologist at KAIT for a year and a half before coming down to South Mississippi.



Andrew has played hockey since he was eight, and even played hockey for Mississippi State while in college. He also competed with the Mississippi State Waterski and Wakeboard Club. Andrew has had a love for fishing his whole life, but just recently got into fly fishing while living in Northeast Arkansas and now looks forward to salt water fly fishing on the coast. When he has time off you can either find him fishing, crabbing, kayaking, swimming, cycling or doing anything else outdoors.



You can reach Andrew by email at awilson@wlox.com, follow him on Twitter @AndrewWilsonWX, or like his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AndrewWilsonWX

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.