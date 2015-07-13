Slab removal process begins in Gulfport

The push is on to remove the concrete slabs left behind by Hurricane Katrina in Gulfport.

Following the city council's order to remove slabs the property owner of the old Ramada Inn property near Cowan Rd. is now acting.

Affordable Demolition and Removal was hired by the property owner to remove the 12,000 sq ft slab at a cost of about $14,000. Nick Ladner from A.D.R. says the process should take 3-4 days.

He says his company also has 3 more properties under contract for removal.

The push comes as city leaders say Gulfport will remove slabs that are not taken care of by the property owners. If that happens, the city will forward the bill for removal to the property owners, who could also face misdemeanor charges.

