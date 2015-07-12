Costly error helps Smokies defeat Shuckers

Despite collecting just five hits, the Tennessee Smokies picked up a second-straight win over the Biloxi Shuckers 8-2 Sunday night.

Shuckers third baseman Taylor Green, whose two hits in the game were both doubles, opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning.

After that, the Smokies scored eight runs in a row before Biloxi finally answered again. Stephen Bruno's sacrifice fly in the second inning tied the game prior to Pierce Johnson's RBI groundout.

In the third inning, the Shuckers appeared to have maneuvered their way out of a jam with runners on the corners and two out. Stephen Bruno hit a ground ball to Biloxi shortstop Nick Shaw, whose throwing error brought home Tennessee's third run of the game.

The Smokies then followed with three additional unearned runs before making the third out of the inning.

Cael Brockmeyer's two-run double put Tennessee (8-8, 47-38) on top 8-1 in the fifth inning and was kept off the scoreboard for the rest of the game.

The Shuckers (8-9, 51-34) scored their second run of the game in the ninth inning when Tyrone Taylor hit an RBI single.

Johnny Hellweg took the loss for Biloxi on the mound. He lasted just 2 2/3 innings, walking six and allowing six runs. Only two runs were earned and he gave up just three hits.

Pierce Johnson picked up his fourth win in as many decisions for the Smokies, tossing five innings and allowing just one run on five hits.

The Shuckers and Smokies will play in the rubber game of the five-game series Monday. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

