Lightning strike sparks marsh fire in Bayou Casotte

If you see smoke rising into the sky near the Chevron Refinery in Pascagoula, don’t be alarmed. Jackson County EOC Director Earl Etheridge tells us it’s just a marsh fire in the Bayou Casotte area.

Etheridge said a lightning strike sparked the flames Sunday afternoon near Bangs Lake.

He said the fire will have to burn itself out, because the area cannot be accessed by fire crews. He said the burning area is surrounded by marsh land and water, so no buildings are at risk.

