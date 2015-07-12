WV man killed in Ocean Springs hit-and-run

Ocean Springs police are working to track down the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday night. Ocean Springs police Capt. William Jackson said officers were called to the scene on Bienville Boulevard where they found Frank Jason Murphy, 44, unresponsive.

Jackson said Acadian Emergency Medical personnel tried to revive Murphy, but they were unsuccessful. Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, Murphy is from Morgantown, WV, but he was currently living in Gulfport.

Jackson said police are now looking for a vehicle that should have damage to its front area and windshield.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, please contact Ocean Springs police at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.