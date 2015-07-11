Scammers are targeting Bay St. Louis Utilities Department customers

The City of Bay St. Louis wants to warn its utilities department customers that scammers are targeting them over the phone. City officials said someone has been calling residents, saying they are a representative from the Bay St. Louis Utilities Department.

The caller tells potential victims they have a past due balance on their account, and their services will be cut off unless they make an immediate payment via MoneyGram at Walmart.

City officials urge residents to not give out personal or account information to these callers. If you get a call like this, please report it to the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-255-9191.

