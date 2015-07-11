Oasis Church hosting #ServeDay

Oasis Church in Pascagoula is gearing up for its day of service projects throughout the Gulf Coast.

Their mission? To give back to our cities and school systems.

Some of the projects happening today are as follows.

In Pascagoula, you can join the Shrubbery Clean up group at Pascagoula High School; help assemble care packages for the homeless; distribute water to people in parks; distribute Freeze pops to people at IG LEVY Park; or give coffee to Fire and Police Personnel.



Next door in Moss Point there will be a group bringing cookies to nursing homes; and a free water distribution.



Turning to Gautier, there will be free car wash given by Oasis Students.



And in Ocean Springs, Pastor Eric Camp is asking for lots of help as he will lead a Clean-up project at Front Beach.



Everyone is asked to meet at Oasis at 9 this morning to get started on these and other projects.