Seaway Road closure beginning this morning - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Seaway Road closure beginning this morning

A stretch of old highway 49 is closed A stretch of old highway 49 is closed

If you plan on driving through Harrison County today, you'll want to steer clear of the west section of Seaway Road. The section between Three Rivers Road and Outdoor Way will be closed due to the expansion project happening.

While the project is underway, you can use Conan Lorraine to access businesses on Seaway.
The detour is expected to last 10 days.

Powered by Frankly