Sick kittens looking for temporary foster homes

The Humane Society of South Mississippi needs the community's help. They are in desperate need of temporary foster homes for more than 50 kittens with Upper Respiratory Infections. You don't even have to worry about the cost, because HSSM provides all medical treatment for fosters as well as a starter bag of food and supplies.



These kittens will need just two weeks of your love and care to feel better and be ready for permanent, adoptive homes.

Within the last 30 days, HSSM has accepted 287 cats into the shelter, 209 of those have been kittens. This influx of kittens has caused overcrowding in HSSM’s Gulfport facility, and with overcrowding comes an increased incidence of simple, yet contagious issues like Upper Respiratory Infection (basically a cat “cold”).



“We depend on the community for assistance when it comes to sick pets like these kittens,” said Jill Mollohan, HSSM Executive Director, “We have such limited isolation space for contagious illness—foster homes truly save lives!”

Foster families are provided with everything needed to care for their foster pets, including kennels, starter bag of food, and any medications they may require. Normally, foster parents receive 10% off of their adoption fees if they decide to adopt their foster pets. However, because HSSM is currently running its “Dog (and cat) Days of Summer” Pick-Your-Price Adoption promotion, families who choose to foster during the special (which ends Saturday, July 11will be able to take advantage of this special should they decide to adopt their foster.



HSSM is committed to ending the euthanasia of adoptable pets in South Mississippi, but requires assistance from our community to overcome this barrier so that each healthy and adoptable pet can live out a healthy, happy life.

The Humane Society of South Mississippi depends on the support of our local community members to provide the highest quality services and compassion to the animals entrusted to our care.



For details on fostering, please call 228-863-3354 ext. 116 or visit HSSM during business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-6pm.