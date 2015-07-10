Roache's 11th inning home run pushes Shuckers to win over Smokies

Victor Roache's go-ahead, two-run homer in the 11th inning lifted the Biloxi Shuckers to a 6-4 win over the Tennessee Smokies Friday night.

With the game tied 4-4 after 10 innings, Nick Ramirez started a rally with a one-out single. A few moments later, Roache blasted his third home run at the Double-A level off Smokies losing pitcher P.J. Francescon.

Biloxi opened the scoring in the top of the third inning with three runs, highlighted by Nick Shaw's RBI triple and Nathan Orf's RBI double.

Tennessee (6-8, 45-38) sliced the deficit to 3-2 when Billy McKinney posted a 2-run double in the bottom of the third. This was after McKinney threw out a runner at home in the top half of the third.

Smokies second baseman Stephen Bruno, who had two hits including a double and a walk, put Tennessee ahead in the fifth inning with a 2-run single.

The Shuckers (8-7, 51-32) tied the game in the eighth inning on a passed ball by Smokies catcher Willson Contreras.

Brent Suter earned the win in relief for Biloxi, tossing two shutout innings while striking out three and also walking three.

Damien Magnifico converted a save on back-to-back nights, notched his fifth straight save and 12th overall.

First pitch for game three between the Shuckers and Smokies Saturday is set for 6:05 p.m.

