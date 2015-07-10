Sheriff: Death of missing TX man ruled a suicide

The body of the Texas man who was reported missing in Vancleave over the Fourth of July weekend was found by Jackson County authorities Friday morning.

When Roy Seymour, 78, was reported missing on Monday, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said the circumstances surrounding his disappearance were suspicious. Investigators have now ruled the death a suicide.

Seymour, of Waller, TX, was last seen on June 27 while he was visiting family in Vancleave. Deputies found his vehicle parked near a boat ramp, and his boat was found floating in the water earlier this week.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Seymour’s body was found in the woods just south of Barge Landing. Investigators said Seymour had a firearm by his side, and he was covered with a camouflaged poncho.

