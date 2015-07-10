Biloxi carjacking leads to police chase

A Gulfport man is behind bars, charged with felony carjacking. According to Biloxi police, Recio Hayes, 34, stole two cartons of cigarettes from the Exxon on Popps Ferry Rd and Pass Rd.

After running from the store, investigators say he hopped in a car waiting in the parking lot. When the driver refused to drive away, police report Hayes pushed him out of the car and took off.

Officers found Hayes driving east on Popps Ferry Road and chased him for a short while. Hayes finally came to a stop on Unicorn Lane in D'Iberville, where officers placed him under arrest without incident.

Detectives report the owner of the vehicle said he had just met Hayes at a friend's house, and was giving him a ride to Biloxi when the crimes occurred. The owner of the vehicle was not charged with any crimes.

Hayes' bond was set at $50,000. He faces multiple misdemeanor traffic violations, and a charge of felony carjacking. Additional charges are still being investigated.

