Arcia leads Shuckers to win in first meeting with Smokies

UNDATED (WLOX) -

Orlando Arcia had three hits and three RBIs, and the Biloxi Shuckers became the first team in the Southern League with 50 wins in an 8-5 victory over the Tennessee Smokies Thursday night.

Two of Arcia's three hits were doubles, and the 20-year-old also had two stolen bases in the Shuckers' first meeting of the season with the Smokies.

Nick Shaw and Michael Reed also had multi-hit performances for the Shuckers (7-7, 50-32). Shaw went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, three walks and an RBI. Reed's hits were both singles, and he scored one run and also had one RBI.

Biloxi starting pitcher Hobbs Johnson earned his sixth win of the season after allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking five. 

Damien Magnifico converted his fourth consecutive save opportunity and his 11th overall. 

Tennessee (6-7, 45-37) left 26 men on base. 

The Shuckers and Smokies will meet for game two of a five-game series Friday at 6:05 p.m.

