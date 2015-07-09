Once lost after Hurricane Katrina, striped bass MDSFR record ref - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Once lost after Hurricane Katrina, striped bass MDSFR record refurbished

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport resident Terry Dill was told Saturday that the 26.9-pound striped bass he reeled in at the 67th Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo was a new tournament record.

As it turns out, that record still belongs to Irvington, Alabama resident Scott Lofton, whose record 27-pound, 11-ounce striped bass caught in 2003 was lost after Hurricane Katrina.

WLOX spoke with MDSFR Vice President Richie Valdez about the miscommunication.

"The gentleman who we thought had a new record this year, he did receive a cash award and we're letting him keep that," Valdez said. "It was our mistake. We apologize and do our best with all the anglers and the sportsmen who are out there to run a professional rodeo and it was our mistake."

The Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is asking for anyone who held a record in the event prior to 2005 to contact them to see if that record is still in tact.

"We lost the office with all of our records and our computer records," Valdez said. "We've had to rely on the news media and other forms to get our records back."

