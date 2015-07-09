Rollover wreck on I-10 stalls eastbound traffic near 50 mile marker

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working a wreck near mile marker 50 on Interstate 10 that has eastbound traffic backed up.

MHP spokesman Cpl. Benjamin Seibert said troopers responded to the wreck around 7:48 p.m. Thursday.

Seibert said a Lexus SUV towing a trailer collided with a Jeep Compass on the interstate. The Lexus flipped several times in the roadway, and that is what is causing the traffic delays.

Seibert said all four people in the Lexus were wearing seat belts and none of them were injured. The three people inside the Jeep were taken to Ocean Springs Hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

Seibert said the scene is almost clear and the flow of traffic should return to normal shortly.

