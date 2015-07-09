Biloxi FD awarded $1.4M grant to improve response capabilities

The Biloxi Fire Department has been awarded $1.4 million in federal grant money to help improve its ability to respond to emergencies. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Biloxi Fire Department has been awarded $1.4 million in federal grant money to help improve its ability to respond to emergencies.

Sen. Thad Cochran said the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, administered by FEMA, will help the fire department increase staffing and deployment capabilities to protect against fires and fire related hazards.

“As first responders, firefighters play a crucial role in protecting our communities. I am pleased these funds are available to help ensure the safety of our citizens and firefighters,” said Cochran.

The Biloxi Fire Department was just one of 15 departments across the nation chosen to receive the grant, which totals $38.7 million.

