Shuckers lose to Biscuits despite strong start from Lopez - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

UNDATED (WLOX) -

Jake DePew's solo home run in the seventh inning was the only offense needed in the Montgomery Biscuits' 1-0 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Wednesday night.

With the victory, the Biscuits (42-38) win the season series 5-4 and complete their matchup with the Shuckers on a three-game winning streak. The two teams were originally scheduled to play 10 games against one another, but their series finale in June was canceled due to rain.

Montgomery starting pitcher Austin Pruitt tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits and striking out five. He did not give up a run against the Shuckers this season in 17 innings.

Biloxi's Jorge Lopez, who was recently named the Milwaukee Brewers' Minor League Pitcher of the Month, was responsible for the only run allowed. He pitched 6 2/3 innings, yielding five hits and striking out seven. 

Over Lopez's last four starts, he has allowed three earned runs over 27 1/3 innings with 27 strikeouts and eight walks.

It's the fifth time this season that the Shuckers (49-32) have suffered three consecutive losses, but they have never lost four straight. 

Biloxi's 10-game road trip continues Thursday night when it visits the Chicago Cubs' Double-A affiliate for the first time in 2015. First pitch between the Shuckers and Tennessee Smokies is set for 6:05 p.m.

