Sheriff: Jury duty scam making its way through Harrison Co.

There is another telephone scam making its way along the Coast, and Harrison County Sheriff Melvin Brisolara wants you to be on the lookout.

Brisolara said several people have been getting calls from individuals claiming to be Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies. He said the imposters are telling potential victims they have a warrant out for their arrest for missing jury duty.

The scammers say the charges will be dropped if the victims pay a fee by purchasing a pre-pay credit card and sending the card to a specified address.

Brisolara said the circuit court will notify you by mail if you receive a citation for missing jury duty.

If you get a call like this, Brisolara said you should not send any money, and it is important to contact his department at 228-896-0678 to file a report.

