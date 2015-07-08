Allen Cronier resigns from SRHS Board of Trustees

Allen Cronier, Secretary and Treasurer of the Singing River Health System Board of Trustees, announced his resignation from that post Wednesday. He has served on the board since 2002.

In a letter to the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, Cronier cited serious health issues as the reason for his resignation. He will remain on the board until Aug. 1.

Board of supervisors President Barry Cumbest said he has been aware of Cronier’s increasing health issues for several months. He commended Cronier for staying on with the board while it tried to piece together a solution to the health system’s failing pension plan.

“I commend him for remaining in the face of those issues in order to attempt to work to find better solutions for the Pension plan,” said Cumbest. “I know it has not been easy and I appreciate his dedication and continuing to serve during this most difficult time in the life of our hospital.”

According to Cronier’s resignation letter, he has been battling Parkinson’s disease and other medical maladies for the past five years. He said the side effects of the disease and his medications have diminished his mental and physical state.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve with you fellow board members and administration, including physicians and nursing staff, all of whom I highly respect for your dedication, professionalism, integrity and your untiring labor of love,” said Cronier. “Each and every one of you bring individual talent along with a world of knowledge and education to the table, which guarantees our future success.”

Cumbest must now work to fill the vacancy left by Cronier’s resignation.

"I realize the importance of this appointment and I want to assure the public that I am going to put careful thought in choosing someone to replace Mr. Cronier,” said Cumbest. “Our community is dedicated to solving this issue. I will choose someone who can assist in bringing this matter to a close, help our community heal, will ask the hard questions and keep a watchful eye over the finances and expenditures of our hospital."

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.