Shuckers squander lead but recover late to defeat Biscuits

Nick Ramirez collected his 11th home run of the season, and three other Shuckers hitters had multi-hit efforts in Biloxi's 10-9 win over the Montgomery Biscuits Sunday night.

Ramirez, who finished the game with three hits and four RBI's, crushed a 3-run homer in the third inning -- his first round tripper since June 27.

After Montgomery (39-38) responded with two runs in the sixth inning to cut the lead to 3-2, the Shuckers countered with four runs in the top of the seventh. Ramirez smacked an RBI double and scored moments later when Victor Roache clobbered his second home run at the Double-A level -- a 3-run homer.

The Biscuits trailed 7-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning but came back to score seven runs, highlighted by Hector Guevara's go-ahead, 3-run home run to hand the Biscuits a 9-7 lead.

Biloxi (49-29) responded with an RBI triple by Tyrone Taylor and an RBI single by Orlando Arcia in the eighth inning to tie the game.

Roache's sacrifice fly in the ninth to score Ramirez ended up being the game-winning run.

