Faria, Biscuits shut down Shuckers in Montgomery

Jacob Faria struck out 14 batters in 7 innings of work while not allowing a hit in the Montgomery Biscuits' 7-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Saturday night.

Even though he had a no-hitter going, Faria's pitch count stood at 108 due in large part to three walks. Despite being taken out of the game, the 21-year-old picked up his first win at the Double-A level.

Montgomery (39-37) found it much easier to collect hits against Biloxi starter Brooks Hall. Johnny Field's RBI double in the first inning was the only offense put together by either team in the first three innings.

In the fourth inning, Patrick Leonard's RBI single pushed the lead to 2-0. The next batter, Leonardo Reginatto, connected on his second home run of the season -- a 3-run homer that put the Biscuits up 5-0.

Those five runs against Hall were all earned. He left the game after four innings of work, striking out just one batter, walking three and surrendering four hits.

Joey Rickard extended the lead to six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning before Adam Weisenburger's RBI groundout in the eighth ended Montgomery's shutout bid. Victor Roache collected the Shuckers' first hit -- a triple to left-center.

After Jake Bauers' sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth, Michael Reed notched an RBI single that ended up being the final run of the game.

Orlando Arcia's triple in the ninth inning was one of three hits for Biloxi (48-29).

The Biscuits and Shuckers will play their second game of a five-game series Sunday at 5:35 p.m.

