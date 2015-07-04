Faria, Biscuits shut down Shuckers in Montgomery - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Faria, Biscuits shut down Shuckers in Montgomery

UNDATED (WLOX) -

Jacob Faria struck out 14 batters in 7 innings of work while not allowing a hit in the Montgomery Biscuits' 7-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Saturday night.

Even though he had a no-hitter going, Faria's pitch count stood at 108 due in large part to three walks. Despite being taken out of the game, the 21-year-old picked up his first win at the Double-A level.

Montgomery (39-37) found it much easier to collect hits against Biloxi starter Brooks Hall. Johnny Field's RBI double in the first inning was the only offense put together by either team in the first three innings.

In the fourth inning, Patrick Leonard's RBI single pushed the lead to 2-0. The next batter, Leonardo Reginatto, connected on his second home run of the season -- a 3-run homer that put the Biscuits up 5-0.

Those five runs against Hall were all earned. He left the game after four innings of work, striking out just one batter, walking three and surrendering four hits.

Joey Rickard extended the lead to six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning before Adam Weisenburger's RBI groundout in the eighth ended Montgomery's shutout bid. Victor Roache collected the Shuckers' first hit -- a triple to left-center.

After Jake Bauers' sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth, Michael Reed notched an RBI single that ended up being the final run of the game. 

Orlando Arcia's triple in the ninth inning was one of three hits for Biloxi (48-29).

The Biscuits and Shuckers will play their second game of a five-game series Sunday at 5:35 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly