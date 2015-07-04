Gulfport man breaks Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo record

The old Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo record was 12.9 pounds. That stood for 24 years until Dill brought aboard a 26.9-pound striper. (Photo source: Al Jones)

Terry Dill didn't just break the record for biggest catch in the striped bass category -- he shattered it.

The old Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo record was 12.9 pounds. That stood for 24 years until Dill brought aboard a 26.9-pound striper.

"When he first came to the surface, I said, 'Oh my God, I cannot believe what I'm seeing," Dill said. "I've been fishing them for 27 years. My heart about lept out of my chest. I couldn't believe how big he was."

The biggest striped bass the Gulfport resident has ever reeled in prior to Saturday was 18 pounds. Even with the new memory he made, Dill doesn't plan on being content with his most recent accomplishment.

"I'm going to be going for another record," Dill said. "This is actually a dream come true to catch a striper this big."

The 67th Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo will continue through Sunday until the scales close at 4 p.m.

