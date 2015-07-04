The first annual Blues on the River Music Festival happening this afternoon

The first annual Blues on the River Music Festival, is taking place today in Moss Point at the Moss Point River Front Community Center. The event is a family friendly event infused with great music, mouthwatering cuisine, and exciting entertainment that is sure to be one of the Coast’s best this year.
Luxury Over Night, a locally-owned company, has developed a once in a lifetime event featuring such Blue’s greats like O.B. Buchanan, David Brinston, and James Payne geared to create a fun, lively atmosphere for all ages. This year’s event will also include an activities area for the kids while vendors provide delicious local favorites all accompanied by the majestic backdrop of the Moss Point River. This festival is going to be a great experience and impact for not only the local economy but the local communities.
Tickets are $25 for general admission, $5 for 17 and under.
The fun begins at 12p.m.
For more information contact 228-365-2198.
Following a court hearing, new details have been released in the death of 75-year-old Willis Cassidy.More >>
Following a court hearing, new details have been released in the death of 75-year-old Willis Cassidy.More >>
Gov. Phil Bryant has called a special election to fill the Mississippi House of Representatives District 108 seat vacated by Republican Mark Formby.More >>
Gov. Phil Bryant has called a special election to fill the Mississippi House of Representatives District 108 seat vacated by Republican Mark Formby.More >>
It’s a rare milestone. Wednesday, Singing River Health System celebrated its 50th anniversary of emergency room service.More >>
It’s a rare milestone. Wednesday, Singing River Health System celebrated its 50th anniversary of emergency room service.More >>
"Thou shalt not steal" may be one of the 10 Commandments, but a pair of thieves didn't take heed when they allegedly swiped a set of golf clubs belonging to a pastor.More >>
"Thou shalt not steal" may be one of the 10 Commandments, but a pair of thieves didn't take heed when they allegedly swiped a set of golf clubs belonging to a pastor.More >>
The state of the City of D’Iberville is good. Those were the words of long-time Mayor Rusty Quave during his state of the city address at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.More >>
The state of the City of D’Iberville is good. Those were the words of long-time Mayor Rusty Quave during his state of the city address at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>