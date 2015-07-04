The first annual Blues on the River Music Festival happening this afternoon

The first annual Blues on the River Music Festival, is taking place today in Moss Point at the Moss Point River Front Community Center. The event is a family friendly event infused with great music, mouthwatering cuisine, and exciting entertainment that is sure to be one of the Coast’s best this year.

Luxury Over Night, a locally-owned company, has developed a once in a lifetime event featuring such Blue’s greats like O.B. Buchanan, David Brinston, and James Payne geared to create a fun, lively atmosphere for all ages. This year’s event will also include an activities area for the kids while vendors provide delicious local favorites all accompanied by the majestic backdrop of the Moss Point River. This festival is going to be a great experience and impact for not only the local economy but the local communities.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $5 for 17 and under.

The fun begins at 12p.m.

For more information contact 228-365-2198.