Lopez stellar again, Shuckers top Braves to win ninth straight series

Jorge Lopez gave up just one earned run over 7 2/3 innings in the Biloxi Shuckers' 4-1 win over the Mississippi Braves Thursday night.

Lopez treated MGM Park's largest crowd (5,216) this season to a spectacular pitching performance that included nine strikeouts and retiring 18 consecutive Braves hitters spanning from the second inning until the eighth. Not only has he been the winning pitcher in each of his last four starts, but he has surrendered just four earned runs in the past 34 2/3 innings.

After giving up an RBI double to K.D. Kang in the first inning, Lopez received some support from his offense in the third inning.

Biloxi shortstop Orlando Arcia, who hit an RBI double to tie the game, scored the go-ahead run moments later when Michael Reed bounced an RBI single into left field. Taylor Green then followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Shuckers a 3-1 lead.

Green scored the fourth run of the game for Biloxi in the sixth inning when Nick Shaw smacked one of his three hits in the game into center field.

Shaw, who entered the series with a .164 batting average and hitless in 23 at-bats, has posted multi-hit efforts in each of the past two games to lift his average to .191 on the season.

Tyrone Taylor was the only other Shuckers hitter with at least two hits. Arcia, Reed and Green had the other three of their team's eight base knocks.

Biloxi (48-27) has won six of their past seven games and clinch their ninth straight series win. The Shuckers can complete their first sweep of the season Friday night against the Braves when left-handed pitcher Hobbs Johnson (5-4, 3.34 ERA) takes the mound against Mississippi right-handed pitcher Jorge Reyes (5-4, 2.38 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m.

